Champions Trophy set for liftoff after India-Pakistan row, boycott calls

The Champions Trophy begins Wednesday after a turbulent build-up that saw the tournament split between Pakistan and Dubai, and with England facing calls to boycott their match against Afghanistan.

The event, regarded as second only to the World Cup in the one-day game, runs until 9 March and is the first global cricket tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly three decades.

India's matches will however be played in the United Arab Emirates after the sport's financial superpower refused to visit their neighbour over long-standing political tensions.

A month-long impasse ended in December when the International Cricket Council said that India would play their games in Dubai.

It raises the prospect of the final of the eight-nation showpiece taking place there, rather than in Pakistan, if India get that far -- a good chance given they are favourites to lift the trophy.