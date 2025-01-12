Litton Das dropped from the Bangladesh squad for the Champions Trophy
Litton Das has been left out as a 15-member Bangladesh squad for the ICC Champions Trophy was announced a while ago.
It was already known that Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal would not be included.
However, it is a surprise that Liton Das has been left out
Considering Litton’s recent performance in ODIs, it wouldn’t be accurate to call this a surprise. He hasn't scored in double digits in his last seven innings. His most recent half-century was in the 2023 World Cup against India in Pune. Since then, his best innings was a score of 45 against Pakistan in that same World Cup. In the next two matches of the World Cup, against Sri Lanka and Australia, he scored 23 and 36, respectively.
Since then, Litton seems to have forgotten how to score runs in ODIs. In December of the same year, during a series against New Zealand in Mirpur, he scored 22, 6, and an unbeaten 1 in three matches. His trend of getting out for single-digit scores started around that time.
Bangladesh squad for the Champions Trophy
Najmul Hossain (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Jaker Ali, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, and Parvez Hossain.
After being dismissed for a duck in the first two matches against Sri Lanka in Chattogram last March, Litton was dropped from the team starting from the third match. He was sent to Dhaka to play in the Dhaka Premier League. In December, during Bangladesh's tour of the West Indies, the team won the T20 series under Litton's captaincy. However, his batting struggles continued there as well. In the three T20 matches, he scored a total of 17 runs (0, 3, and 14). Prior to that, his performance in the ODI series had been even worse, scoring 2, 4, and 0 in three matches.
The squad includes four fast bowlers—Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, and Tanzim Hasan. Shariful Islam and Hasan Mahmud have been dropped. Both of them were part of the team in the recent ODI series against the West Indies. From that team, apart from Litton, Afif Hossain has also been dropped. The squad has three spinners—Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain.
Although the selectors wanted Tamim Iqbal in the squad, he announced his retirement two days ago. As for Shakib Al Hasan, if included, he would only have been selected as a batsman. This is because after his bowling action came under scrutiny while playing county cricket in England, Shakib failed two tests and hasn’t passed yet. He won’t be allowed to bowl in international cricket until he passes another test and gets clearance.
The Champions Trophy will start on 19 February. This hybrid model tournament will be held in Pakistan and Dubai. Bangladesh’s first match will be on 20 February against India in Dubai. From there, the team will travel to Pakistan. The next two matches in Rawalpindi will be on 24 and 27 February, against New Zealand and the host team, Pakistan.