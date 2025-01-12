Litton Das dropped from the Bangladesh squad for the Champions Trophy

Litton Das has been left out as a 15-member Bangladesh squad for the ICC Champions Trophy was announced a while ago.

It was already known that Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal would not be included.

However, it is a surprise that Liton Das has been left out

Considering Litton’s recent performance in ODIs, it wouldn’t be accurate to call this a surprise. He hasn't scored in double digits in his last seven innings. His most recent half-century was in the 2023 World Cup against India in Pune. Since then, his best innings was a score of 45 against Pakistan in that same World Cup. In the next two matches of the World Cup, against Sri Lanka and Australia, he scored 23 and 36, respectively.