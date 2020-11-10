Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi, clinch fifth IPL title

Brilliant hostile bowling led by Kiwi Trent Boult took Mumbai Indians to an emphatic five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals and a fifth Indian Premier League title on Tuesday.

Boult struck twice in his first two overs as Mumbai kept Delhi to 156-7 and the reigning champions raced to the target in 18.4 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma hitting 68.

Sharma, 33, led the chase in his 200th IPL appearance to inspire the most successful team in the Twenty20 tournament to add to triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Boult took opener Marcus Stoinis with the first ball of the final in Dubai, giving the upstart Delhi side a grim warning of the tough night ahead in the empty stadium.