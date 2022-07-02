Munim, Anamul vie for opening slot in West Indies T20Is

What’s the most important batting position in Twenty20s?

It’s difficult to come up with a concrete answer to a question like this. Arguments can be made for the top, middle and lower order. But a quick glance at the current T20I batsmen rankings could help us to come to a logical conclusion.

Out of the 10 highest ranked batsmen in T20Is right now, six open the innings for their respective teams. The remaining four also come to bat one or two-wicket down.