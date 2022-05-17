Mushfiq ends Ashraful’s 21-year reign

Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal started the series 68 and 152 runs away respectively from becoming the first Bangladeshi cricketer to accumulate 5000 runs in Test cricket. Tamim was a fair bit away from Mushfiq, but the left-hander made up for the deficit by bringing up his maiden Test century against Sri Lanka on the third day.

The opener looked set to make the record his own before dehydration and muscle strain forced him to leave the field after the second session with the milestone just 19 runs away from his grasp.

Tamim is likely to resume his knock on Day 4 and has a very good chance to reach the 5000-run in this innings. But by the time he gets to restart his innings, the record could very well be already made by Mushfiq.