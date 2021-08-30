Mushfiqur, Nurul to share wicketkeeping duties against Black Caps

Mushfiqur was out of action during the T20I series against Zimbabwe. He also missed the five-match T20I home series against Australia. Now he is back, but his place in the XI as a designated wicketkeeper is no longer assured.

Mushfiqur is considered Bangladesh’s best batsman in every format of international cricket. But a popular belief is he could be better as a batsman only if he gives up his keeping gloves.

The 34-year old batsman never accepted the idea. He has always been rigid to hand over the position to someone else.