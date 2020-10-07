Mushfiqur protests violence against women

Earlier, former Bangladesh captain all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has also raised his voice against violence against women.

“We cannot stay silent anymore. Rape or any kind of sexual harassment can never be tolerated, it has no space in the society,” Mushfiqur wrote on his social media handle.

Recently, a piece of video footage came to the fore, in which a woman was seen to be gang-raped and brutally abused in Noakhali. This incident sparked anger throughout the country.