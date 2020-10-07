Mushfiqur protests violence against women

Bangladesh cricket superstar Mushfiqur Rahim made a call to stop violence against women.
In a post in his social media page, Mushfiqur says: “Wake up Bangladesh. Say no to rape. No means NO.”
Earlier, former Bangladesh captain all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has also raised his voice against violence against women.
“We cannot stay silent anymore. Rape or any kind of sexual harassment can never be tolerated, it has no space in the society,” Mushfiqur wrote on his social media handle.
Recently, a piece of video footage came to the fore, in which a woman was seen to be gang-raped and brutally abused in Noakhali. This incident sparked anger throughout the country.
Many staged demonstrations in the capital demanding a quick punishment to the accused and resignation of the home minister. Police have already arrested a few prime accused and the court accepted remand for them.
Along with being tortured, the woman had to leave her village with her family. Her father used to run a tea-stall which has also its shutters down.
In the last few weeks, at least five incidents of rape or gang-rape have been reported in the local media.