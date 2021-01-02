Mushfiqur Rahim finds a place in Wisden’s teenage Test XI

About the team, Wisden wrote, “The side should feature no more than two players from one country and we’re not focusing on how these players performed as teenagers, rather assessing how their overall careers panned out”

Only current player in the team other than Mushfiqur is Australia’s pacer Pat Cummins.

About inclusion of Mushfiqur as a wicketkeeper-batsman, Wisden says, “Still going strong at 33 years old, Mushfiqur Rahim already ranks as one of his country’s greatest cricketers. The diminutive, feisty wicketkeeper is the only gloveman to make more than one Test double hundred, and he has 60 per cent of all 200-plus scores by Bangladeshis to his name.”

Mushfiqur expressed his elation to be bracketed among such big names of the game.