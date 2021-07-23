Mushfiqur to miss Australia T20 series over isolation norms

“Mushfiqur wanted to play the series, but he missed the deadline by two days,” Akram Khan, the chair of cricket operations of BCB, told the media. “A specific quarantine period is in our agreement with Cricket Australia. So, we cannot include Mushfiqur now. We talked to them, but they did not agree."

The first match of the series will take place on 3 August, while the other matches will be played on 4, 6, 7 and 9 August. All the matches will take place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.