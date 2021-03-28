Mustafizur gets BCB nod to play in IPL

Bangladesh’s left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman was cleared by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Mustafizur, who previously played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, will play this season for Rajasthan Royals who roped him in from the auction earlier this year for Rs 10 million (1 crore).

A BCB official confirmed that the board has allowed Mustafizur to take part in IPL 2021. It means that the pacer will not be available for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.