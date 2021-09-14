Mustafizur leaves Dhaka to play remaining matches of IPL

Mustafizur was scheduled to depart for Dubai on Sunday night but due to some visa issues, he had to wait for one more day. His wife will accompany him during the IPL.

This year's IPL was deferred midway due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the players' bio-bubble. Following the incident both Mustafizur and Shakib Al Hasan had to return home on a chartered flight.

Mustafizur has played seven matches so far in this year’s IPL and bagged eight wickets with the best figures of three wickets for 20 runs.