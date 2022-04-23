Mustafizur to pick and choose formats to ‘prolong career’

Subsequently, he has missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe and two-match series against Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa and is unlikely to play the longest format again.

Mustafizur has now said that he is willing to speak to the board in order to explain his stance on opting out of Test cricket.

“I will clear my position regarding playing Test cricket to Bangladesh Cricket Board if they want to know about it. What I see is that my seniors spoke with the BCB president (regarding playing and not playing certain formats) and I will also talk with the board president... although he is well aware about the whole situation. BCB never forced me in this regard (playing Test cricket) and I don’t have a red-ball contract,” ICC website quotes Mustafizur Rahman as saying.