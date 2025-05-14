Players stuck in middle with IPL, national teams on collision course

The IPL resumes Saturday after its suspension because of the India-Pakistan conflict, but there are doubts over foreign players and the extended schedule has sparked a showdown with international cricket.

The IPL will now end on June 3, nine days later than planned, putting it on a collision course with the English summer of cricket and preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's on June 11.

An England ODI series against the West Indies starts on May 29 while the South Africa and Australia squads are due to begin build-up for their WTC final before the end of May.

South Africa says its Test players must leave India by an originally agreed date of 26 May.

"Our initial agreement with the IPL and the Indian board was that our players would return (for national duty) on the 26th," said South Africa coach Shukri Conrad, who has eight members of his Test squad contracted to IPL teams.

"As it stands, we're not budging on this."