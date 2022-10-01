Bangladesh women start like champions

Bangladesh run chase proved that the decision of batting first after winning the toss was a wrong one. The target was small but Bangladesh opener Shamima Sultana ended the match within poweplay scoring a blistering 49 off just 30 balls. Her innings was laced with 10 boundaries.
Shamima was bowled in the first ball of the ninth over while attempting a slog sweep. But Fargana Haque, who scored 26 off 29, and captain Nigar Sultana ( 10 off 11) navigated the ship to shore with ease.
The win, however, came at the back of spin bowling. Pacer Jahanara Alam bowled just two overs during Thailand innings. Five spinners bowled the remaining overs with dominance. They created so much pressure the first boundary came in the ninth over. Only Natthakan Chantham (20) and Phannita Maya (26) scored over 20.
Each of the Bangladeshi spinners got wicket. Rumana, who conceded just nine runs of three overs, bagged highest three wickets. Soheli Akhter, Sanjida Ahkhter and Nahida Akhter got two wickets apiece. Off-spinner Salma Khatun got one wicket.