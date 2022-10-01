Bangladesh women start like champions

Naruemol Chaiwai’s decision raised quite a few eyebrows. Thailand Women Cricket team skipper decided to bat first after winning the toss in the match that started at 9 am. It instantly became almost certain that Thai girls will be in trouble. Bangladesh, the defending champions, showed dominance in the field to clinch a one-sided victory.

The match at the Sylhet International Stadium field two raised the curtain of the Women’s Asia Cup. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan inaugurated the tournament by releasing balloons. Bangladesh got off to a great start.