Opener Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim scored brilliant half centuries as Bangladesh posted a challenging total of 171 for four in their opening Super 12 match against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup at Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Bangladesh got a good start as the opening pair scored 40 in 5.5 overs. Liton departed after scoring a run a ball 16. Shakib followed him soon after scoring 10 from 7 balls.

Experienced Mushfiqur joined Naim in the third wicket. Both the batsmen were fluent at the crease and added 73 runs. Naim fell prey to Binura Fernando scoring 62 runs from 52 balls. The southpaw hit six fours during his second fifty of the tournament.

Mushfique and Afif got 21 in the fourth wicket partnership.