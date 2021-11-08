Namibia post 132-8 in Kohli's last game as India T20 skipper

A late cameo from David Wiese guided Namibia to 132 for eight in Virat Kohli's last outing as India's Twenty20 captain at an inconsequential World Cup contest on Monday. Neither side can qualify for the semi-finals.

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets each after India elected to field first in the last Super 12 fixture in Dubai.

Wiese scored 26 off 25 balls and lifted Namibia from a precarious 94-7 to a respectable 132-8.