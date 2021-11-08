Namibia post 132-8 in Kohli's last game as India T20 skipper

India, who lost their first two games to to Pakistan and New Zealand who both qualified from Group 2, missed out on the semi-finals after the Black Caps beat Afghanistan on Sunday while Namibia have just a single victory against Scotland to their name.
The Indian bowlers kept up the charge after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sent back Michael van Lingen for 14 to end a 33-run opening stand.
Jadeja (3-16) struck twice with his left-arm spin and Ashwin, an off-spinner, combined from the other end to rattle the Namibian middle and lower order with figures of 3-20.
Wiese put on 23 for the eighth wicket with the left-handed Jan Frylinck, who made an unbeaten 15, to add useful runs in the final few overs.
Number 10 Ruben Trumpelmann made 13 from six balls, including a six and a four in the 20th over from Mohammed Shami, to give India a target of 133.