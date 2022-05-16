Nayeem takes six as Sri Lanka finish on 397

Nayeem Hasan claimed a six-wicket haul in his comeback Test but that didn’t stop Sri Lanka from piling on 397 in their first innings against Bangladesh in the first innings of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Angelo Mathews fell one run short of scoring his second Test double century but his resilient innings took the visitors to a commanding first innings total on the third session of the second day.