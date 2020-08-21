Neil McKenzie steps down as Bangladesh batting coach

The former South African batsman Neil McKenzie has stepped down as the batting coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, reports UNB.
The South Africa batting coach had recently completed two years with the Bangladesh national team after joining the Tigers during the Tour of West Indies in July 2018.
BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury Sujon on Friday said McKenzie's decision was largely influenced by the global situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Neil has informed us that he was unable to continue as the Bangladesh batting coach as in the changed world scenario it was important for him to stay close to the family in South Africa" said Sujon.
His departure is disappointing for Bangladesh cricket but we respect and understand his reasons.
"He has been a much admired coach here and I wish to thank him for the work he has put in with the Bangladeshi batsmen, especially in white ball cricket where the progress has been evident. On behalf of the BCB, I wish him the very best." Sujon added.
McKenzie said it was a tough decision for him to take after spending some memorable times with the Bangladesh side.
"It is difficult to leave a role which I have thoroughly enjoyed. From the very beginning I have been made to feel a part of the team and I am going with happy memories, he said.
'I will continue to follow the team and the wonderful players I have had the pleasure of working with and hope to involve myself with Bangladesh cricket again when circumstances permit." McKenzie added.