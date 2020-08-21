Neil McKenzie steps down as Bangladesh batting coach

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury Sujon on Friday said McKenzie's decision was largely influenced by the global situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prothom Alo English Desk
Neil McKenzie
Neil McKenzieProthom Alo

The former South African batsman Neil McKenzie has stepped down as the batting coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, reports UNB.

The South Africa batting coach had recently completed two years with the Bangladesh national team after joining the Tigers during the Tour of West Indies in July 2018.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury Sujon on Friday said McKenzie's decision was largely influenced by the global situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement



"Neil has informed us that he was unable to continue as the Bangladesh batting coach as in the changed world scenario it was important for him to stay close to the family in South Africa" said Sujon.

His departure is disappointing for Bangladesh cricket but we respect and understand his reasons.

"He has been a much admired coach here and I wish to thank him for the work he has put in with the Bangladeshi batsmen, especially in white ball cricket where the progress has been evident. On behalf of the BCB, I wish him the very best." Sujon added.

Advertisement

McKenzie said it was a tough decision for him to take after spending some memorable times with the Bangladesh side.

"It is difficult to leave a role which I have thoroughly enjoyed. From the very beginning I have been made to feel a part of the team and I am going with happy memories, he said.

'I will continue to follow the team and the wonderful players I have had the pleasure of working with and hope to involve myself with Bangladesh cricket again when circumstances permit." McKenzie added.

More News

Crawley’s maiden ton lifts England in third Test against Pakistan

England's Zak Crawley celebrates his century

Australian all-rounder Cameron White retires

Former Australia cricket all-rounder Cameron White. Photo: Twitter

England bat in third Test against Pakistan

England's Rory Burns is caught by Pakistan's Shan Masood off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi in 3rd Test against Pakistan at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain on 21 August, 2020

Root sees potential for England to claim no. 1 Test ranking

England's Joe Root and Stuart Broad during nets at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain on 20 August 2020