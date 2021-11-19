New look Bangladesh eye restoring pride lost in World Cup

The three-match T20 series between hosts Bangladesh and touring Pakistan begins on Friday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur with Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad looking to restore pride lost in the recently concluded World Cup.

The match will kick-off at 2:00pm (Bangladesh time), reports UNB.

Local fans for the first time will be allowed to witness the match live at the big bowl since the start of the pandemic. Around 50 per cent of tickets against the stadium’s capacity will be available for the fans who have been inoculated twice with Covid-19 vaccine. Most of the tickets are already sold out.

The second match of the series will be played the on very next day (Saturday), with the concluding match on 22 November at the same venue.