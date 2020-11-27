New Zealand pull off Auckland thriller despite Pollard blitz

This was the first international match in New Zealand since the Christchurch test against India that ended on Mar 2.

"It was a very strange game but nice to come out the right side," said home captain Tim Southee, leading the side in absence of Kane Williamson.

The first five overs of the match contained plenty of the drama, including a couple of rain interruptions.

Put into bat, West Indies plundered 55 runs off the first three overs before the hosts staged a remarkable comeback.

Lockie Ferguson's (5-21) double strikes triggered a spectacular collapse as West Indies slumped from 58 for no loss to 59-5 in the space of 12 deliveries.

Pollard not only arrested the slide but also launched a blistering counter-attack, smashing eight sixes in his 37-ball blitz.