Ngidi wants to settle score with Bangladesh

“We definitely have a point to prove and we need to be as clinical as we would be against any other team,” Ngidi told the local South African media on Wednesday.
South Africa are the overwhelming favourites against Bangladesh in the ODI series. The Tigers have lost all nine ODIs they have played against the Proteas in South Africa and have never come close to beating the hosts in any of those games.
But Ngidi is not focusing on those stats as the defeat against Bangladesh in the World Cup is still fresh in his mind.
“We’re more focused and prepared for this tour. We’ve played against Bangladesh in the past and they have beaten us.”
“To be honest, I’ve got a point to prove. We ran up against them in the World Cup and they got the better of us.”
In that match, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan made 78 and 75 respectively while Mahmudullah struck an unbeaten 46 off 33 balls to power Bangladesh to 330-6, which proved too much for the Proteas as they finished on 309-8 from their 50 overs.
Both South Africa and Bangladesh then went onto have a very mediocre World Cup campaign as both teams failed to qualify for the knockout stage.