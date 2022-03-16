Ngidi wants to settle score with Bangladesh

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi hasn’t forgotten losing to Bangladesh in their opening match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and feels that he and his teammates have a point to prove when they take on the Tigers in the forthcoming three-match One-Day International series, starting on Friday.

Bangladesh defeated South Africa by 21 runs in that match, where Ngidi had to leave the field after bowling only four overs due to a hamstring injury.