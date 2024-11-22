Bumrah leads India fightback as Australia crumble in Perth

India roared back into the first Test against Australia on Friday after being skittled for 150, taking seven wickets in the final session to put themselves in the box seat after a riveting opening day in Perth.

At the close the hosts were in disarray on 67-7 after Jasprit Bumrah demolished the Australian top order in a devastating spell to end the day with 4-17.

Alex Carey was unbeaten on 19 and Mitchell Starc not-out six.