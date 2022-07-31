Hendricks and Markram take South Africa to 191-5 in England T20I decider

The in-form Reeza Hendricks hit his third fifty of the series and Aiden Markram also scored a half-century as South Africa set England a target of 192 to win the third and deciding Twenty20 International on Sunday.

Opening batsman Hendricks made 70 and Markram an unbeaten 51 in a total of 191-5, with recalled left-arm quick David Willey leading England’s attack with 3-25 in Southampton.

England are bidding to win their first series under new white-ball skipper Jos Buttler after South Africa levelled this three-match contest with a 58-run victory in Cardiff.