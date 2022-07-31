Hendricks and Markram take South Africa to 191-5 in England T20I decider

The decision to recall Willey in place of Richard Gleeson reaped an early reward when he had potential dangerman Quinton de Kock chopping onto his stumps for a three-ball duck.
But South Africa recovered either side of a brief rain delay, with the Proteas 53-1 at the end of the powerplay.
A further weather interruption could not prevent Hendricks completing a 42-ball fifty and he then upped the tempo with three boundaries in a 16th over bowled by Sam Curran.
He was eventually well caught by wicketkeeper Buttler off the expensive Chris Jordan (1-52).
But Markram, back in South Africa’s T20 team for the first time since last year’s World Cup, having first provided solid support, went on to a 36-ball fifty before Proteas captain David Miller, in his 100th match at this level, chipped in with a quickfire 22.