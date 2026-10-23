Bangladesh vs West Indies: Who's in and who's out of the first Test squad?

In Nahid Rana’s absence, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin will lead Bangladesh’s pace attack. They will be joined by Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain. All four have been included in the squad for the first Test under captain Najmul Hossain.

Nahid Rana suffered a side strain while playing T20 cricket during the Zimbabwe series in July. The injury ruled him out of the two-Test series against Australia.

He was also left out of the one-off Test against Afghanistan because he had not completed his rehabilitation. During rehabilitation, he developed fresh pain in his hip, ruling him out of this Test as well.