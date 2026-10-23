Bangladesh vs West Indies: Who's in and who's out of the first Test squad?
Bangladesh have announced their squad for the first match of their two-Test series against the West Indies. Fast bowler Nahid Rana has again been left out because of injury.
Soumya Sarkar, who was in the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, has not been included. Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed has also been dropped. Taskin Ahmed, who was rested for the Afghanistan Test, has returned to the squad.
In Nahid Rana’s absence, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin will lead Bangladesh’s pace attack. They will be joined by Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain. All four have been included in the squad for the first Test under captain Najmul Hossain.
Nahid Rana suffered a side strain while playing T20 cricket during the Zimbabwe series in July. The injury ruled him out of the two-Test series against Australia.
He was also left out of the one-off Test against Afghanistan because he had not completed his rehabilitation. During rehabilitation, he developed fresh pain in his hip, ruling him out of this Test as well.
Soumya did not get an opportunity to play against Afghanistan. He had also been included in the squad for the Australia series but did not get a chance to play there either. He has now been dropped without playing a match.
Towhid Hridoy has retained his place in the Test squad. He, too, did not get an opportunity to take the field against Afghanistan.
Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has also been included in the squad for the first Test against the West Indies, alongside Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who retain their places.
The two-Test series is part of the World Test Championship. The first Test will begin in Mirpur on 28 October, followed by the second in Sylhet from 5 November.
Squad for the first Test
Najmul Hossain (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumar Das, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vice-captain), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam.