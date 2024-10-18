Hasan Murad replaces Shakib in 1st Test Squad against SA

Shakib Al Hasan’s aspiration to play farewell Test in front of home crowd was left unfulfilled as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) called up uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad to replace him in the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against South Africa, beginning on 21 October in Dhaka.

The 23-year-old Murad has taken 136 wickets in 30 first class matches since his debut in 2021.