Hasan Murad replaces Shakib in 1st Test Squad against SA
Shakib Al Hasan’s aspiration to play farewell Test in front of home crowd was left unfulfilled as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) called up uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad to replace him in the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against South Africa, beginning on 21 October in Dhaka.
The 23-year-old Murad has taken 136 wickets in 30 first class matches since his debut in 2021.
Shakib was initially named in the squad for his Test swansong as per his desire after getting the clearance from government and BCB high ups.
But in the wake of widespread protests against him due to his link with the ousted Awami League government, he was advised not to return to the country.
“We have been informed that Shakib is unavailable for the first Test,” chairman of BCB’s national selection panel Gazi Ashraf Hossain said Friday.
“He is at the end of his Test career but along with his experience, we still do not have someone of that calibre with both bat and the ball to replace him. However, Hasan Murad has performed consistently in first class cricket and has been in our system. He will lend balance to our bowling, especially in home conditions. We believe he has the potential to deliver at this level,” he added.
Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das (WK), Zaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad.