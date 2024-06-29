We'd love to win: Markram

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said that his side would love to win over India in their upcoming clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 final match to be played at the Kensington Oval stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday.

Both South Africa and India have been the only sides to stay unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after displaying a stupendous performance in the marquee event.

However, in the history of the T20 World Cup, we have never seen a winner that has gone unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Markram said that it's exciting for him to play in the T20 World Cup 2024.