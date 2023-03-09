Burgeoning Khawaja-Smith stand powers Australia to 149-2

Usman Khawaja smashed his third half-century of the series and combined in a flourishing 77-run stand with Steve Smith to steer Australia to 149 for two wickets at tea on the opening day of the fourth and final test against India on Thursday.

Khawaja was batting on 65 at the break, with Smith on 38 as they batted through the entire second session in easily the best batting conditions of the series.

Leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who flew home to be with his ailing mother, Smith elected to bat as Australia, trailing India 2-1, bid to level the series.

They got off to a good start too with Khawaja and Travis Head, who made 32, raising 61 runs for the opening wicket.