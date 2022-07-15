Tigers to test bench strength with eye on winning end to West Indies tour

Bangladesh, earlier, were whitewashed in two-match Test series and lost the three-match T20 series 2-0 (first game ended in a no result).

But the favoured ODI format turned the tide in favour of the Tigers.

Guyana, which was also the venue of the first two ODIs, provided a slow pitch like Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, that suited Bangladesh’s strength. The Tigers won the rain-curtailed first game by six wickets, before sealing the series with an emphatic nine-wicket win in the second game.

Off-spinning all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, who made his ODI debut in this series, were instrumental to deliver the victory in those two matches.

But Bangladesh may bring up sweeping changes to the squad for two reasons -the series is not the part of the ICC Super League so there is no concern for losing valuable points and they want to test their bench strength as they are looking for a combination for the 2023 Men’s 50-over World Cup in India.

“I think it is high time to test our bench strength,” Tamim said after the second game against West Indies. “It’s not the part of ICC ODI Super League so there is no concern of points. So when you will win the series, you definitely need to give some players chance to play the match. Even I myself am willing to miss a match to give our bench players an opportunity to play this match.”