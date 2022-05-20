Now Nayeem ruled out of Dhaka Test

Another name got added to the list of injured players in the Bangladesh camp on Thursday. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has broken the middle finger of right hand on Day 4 of the Chattogram Test and won’t feature in the second and final Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Dhaka starting on 23 May.

Nayeem hurt his finger while trying to stop a straight drive from Dimuth Karunaratne of his own bowling during the third session of the fourth day.