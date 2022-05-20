Now Nayeem ruled out of Dhaka Test

Nayeem then bowled with the injured finger on Day 5. After the match he was taken for an X-ray and the report showed that his finger was broken.
His finger will take a month to heal, which rules him out of the Dhaka Test, confirmed a source from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Nayeem returned to the national team after a gap of 15 months and marked his comeback with a six-wicket haul in the first innings.
Nayeem is the second Bangladeshi bowler to get ruled out of the second Test owing to injury after pacer Shoriful Islam, who suffered an injury on his right hand while batting in the second innings.
Nayeem, however, was named in the 16-man Bangladesh squad for the second Test announced by the BCB earlier on the same day. The BCB is yet to announce a replacement for Nayeem.
The second Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. The first Test ended in a draw.
Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test
Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rejaur Rahman, Shohidul Islam.