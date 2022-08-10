Tributes pour in for South African umpire Rudi Koertzen

Fellow umpires and former players paid tribute on Tuesday to former South African umpire Rudi Koertzen, who died in a car accident on Tuesday morning.

Koertzen, 73, was known as ‘Slow Death’ because of the time it took for him to raise a finger to indicate a batsman’s dismissal. He stood in a then-record 331 international matches, including 108 Tests, between 1992 and his retirement in 2010.

Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar, who has since surpassed Koertzen’s record, described Koertzen’s death as “a very big loss”.