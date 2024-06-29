Fans pray for India's elusive world cricket trophy

Cricket fans across India were praying, fasting and holding fire rituals for their team to end a global title drought in the T20 World Cup final Saturday.

Rohit Sharma's India face South Africa in a blockbuster climax in Barbados with both teams unbeaten in the ninth edition of the tournament.

India last tasted success in a world-level tournament in the 2013 Champions Trophy and have since faltered in the knockout stages of ICC events, despite being ranked number one in both T20s and one-day internationals, and number two in Tests.

Rohit and team came agonisingly close to winning the ODI World Cup at home last year, but lost to Australia in the final at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

News channels repeatedly showed images Saturday of fans holding Hindu fire rituals to urge the gods to take the team to victory over South Africa, who will be playing their first-ever World Cup men's final.