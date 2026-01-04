BCB writes to ICC seeking relocation of Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches from India
In particular, board directors expressed deep concern over Bangladesh playing its matches in India, taking into account developments over the past 24 hours and the overall situation.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided not to travel to India to play its matches in the ICC Twenty20 (T20) World Cup.
In light of the prevailing situation, the board has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate Bangladesh’s scheduled matches from India to another country.
It had been known earlier that the BCB was considering such a decision. The board officially announced its decision not to go to India for the World Cup through a press release on Sunday evening.
The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the BCB’s Executive Committee held earlier in the day.
The meeting included detailed discussions on the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
The BCB’s press release further stated that serious doubts have arisen regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh team under the current circumstances in India.
After analysing the overall security situation and taking into account the advice of the Bangladesh government, the board concluded that, at present, it would not send the national team to India to participate in the T20 World Cup.
Having taken this decision, the BCB has already sent a formal letter to the tournament’s organising authority, the International Cricket Council (ICC). In the letter, the board proposed that all of Bangladesh’s matches scheduled to be played in India be relocated to another country.
According to the press release, the board believes this step is essential to ensure the safety of the players, coaching staff, officials and other associated personnel.
The BCB has expressed hope that the ICC will consider the situation and communicate its decision on the matter promptly.