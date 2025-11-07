What Manjurul says about Jahanara’s allegations

Cricketer Jahanara Alam has accused former selector and manager of the Bangladesh women’s cricket team, Manjurul Islam, of sexual harassment.

In an interview given to a YouTube channel, she alleged that Manjurul used to touch women’s team players “improperly”. She also claimed that he used to ask her for extremely private health-related information.

Jahanara did not only bring allegations against Manjurul; she also accused several others of “destroying her career”. She said that particularly between 2021 and the subsequent year and a half, despite having reported everything to the higher authorities of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Women’s Wing, she did not receive any meaningful remedy.