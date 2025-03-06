Mushfiqur retires
‘Your achievements will be remembered for years’, Tamim thanking Mushfique
Tamim Iqbal thanked Mushfiqur Rahim, who announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket through a Facebook post on Wednesday night, saying that the wicketkeeper-batter will remain as a role model for many upcoming cricketers.
The south-paw batter, who himself called it a day on his 16-year international career in January this year, bid farewell to Mushfiqur Rahim through a video message on his verified Facebook page within a few minutes of his announcement of retirement.
“Today is such a day when everyone posts status, sharing their feeling when anyone retires from any form (of cricket). But today such a person has retired with whom I have journeyed for 20-25 years. I could not express my feelings for the person through a (social media) status and what I’m going through now,” Tamim said at the outset of his video message.
“You all know Mushfique retired from One Day (cricket) a few minutes ago. I just want to say to Mushfique that, friend, I started playing with you from under-15 level and saw you growing up gradually. I saw your transformation from an average batter to one of the best batters of Bangladesh. Many did not have the chance to see your hard work. I saw how hard a man could work. I think this person did all the hard work a man could do and is still continuing. Many times, we laughed about this - why a man works so hard. But his dedication and love to the game - this is huge.
“I will never be able to make anyone understand this through words. Being one of closest friends, I know how heartbreaking it is for him to say adieu,” emotional Tamim said in the farewell video message.
In his 19-year ODI career, Mushfiqur Rahim represented Bangladesh in 274 ODIs, the most by any Bangladeshi in this format. He has scored 7,795 runs at an average of 36.42 in this format with nine centuries and 49 fifties. He has 243 catches and 56 stumpings too.
Mushfiqur Rahim is the second highest run scorer in this format for Bangladesh, with Tamim Iqbal being the highest (8,357) run getter.
Tamim Iqbal further said, “Dear friend, whatever you have achieved, things you have done for Bangladesh as a captain and as a player, will be remembered for ages.”
“Now you will play one format of the game - Test format. I truly hope and pray that you do better there. Play at least 100 Tests, which no Bangladeshi player could achieve so far. I truly hope you will play your 100th Test match. I am getting emotional, you also know this. Bangladesh will miss you. Whatever you have done for the country will be remembered for years to come… Thank you Mushfique, thanks for everything,” he concluded the video message.
Mahmudullah, another teammate of Mushfiqur Rahim, also bid farewell to him through a message on his verified Facebook page at the dead of night.
It said, “Dear Mushfique, congratulations for your wonderful ODI career. I still remember your century in Dubai while playing with broken ribs. This proves your respect, dedication and hard working temperament to the highest level of the game. This will encourage any cricketer. Undoubtedly, you are a gem of Bangladesh cricket. Wish you all the best in your journey in red ball cricket.”