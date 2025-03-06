‘Your achievements will be remembered for years’, Tamim thanking Mushfique

“You all know Mushfique retired from One Day (cricket) a few minutes ago. I just want to say to Mushfique that, friend, I started playing with you from under-15 level and saw you growing up gradually. I saw your transformation from an average batter to one of the best batters of Bangladesh. Many did not have the chance to see your hard work. I saw how hard a man could work. I think this person did all the hard work a man could do and is still continuing. Many times, we laughed about this - why a man works so hard. But his dedication and love to the game - this is huge.

“I will never be able to make anyone understand this through words. Being one of closest friends, I know how heartbreaking it is for him to say adieu,” emotional Tamim said in the farewell video message.

In his 19-year ODI career, Mushfiqur Rahim represented Bangladesh in 274 ODIs, the most by any Bangladeshi in this format. He has scored 7,795 runs at an average of 36.42 in this format with nine centuries and 49 fifties. He has 243 catches and 56 stumpings too.

Mushfiqur Rahim is the second highest run scorer in this format for Bangladesh, with Tamim Iqbal being the highest (8,357) run getter.