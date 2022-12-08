Rohit out of final ODI with thumb injury

Rohit, who hit five sixes in his blitz and needed a six to win on the final ball when Mustafizur Rahman held his nerve, had gone off the field early in Bangladesh’s innings.

He dropped Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque in the second over at slip as the ball seemed to catch the webbing between the thumb and forefinger with blood oozing out.

Dravid hailed Rohit’s courage to run Bangladesh close with an injured hand after India had slipped to a hopeless-looking 207-7 in their chase of 272.

“It was phenomenal for him to show that level of courage. He had a serious dislocation, had to go to hospital to get that set right, stitches in his hand, couple of injections to just go out and bat,” said Dravid.