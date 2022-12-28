Carey hits maiden century as Australia lead South Africa by 386 in second Test

Alex Carey struck a maiden Test century Wednesday to give Australia a vice-like grip on the second Test against South Africa at tea on day three in Melbourne.

After losing four wickets before lunch, the hosts were in charge during the second session, declaring at tea on 575-8 with an ominous lead of 386 after South Africa were bowled out for 189.

Wicketkeeper Carey was superb in reaching three figures for the first time in his 14th Test before he was caught and bowled by Marco Jansen for 111.

At the declaration, a battling Cameron Green was not out 51 despite having a fractured finger, alongside Mitchell Starc on 10.