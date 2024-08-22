There will be some important decisions about cricketers: Faruque Ahmed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will take a decision regarding all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as his habit of skipping practice sessions ahead of any International series left the board in an awkward position on several occasions.

Shakib Al Hasan was supposed to return home from Canada after playing Global T20. But he directly joined the team in Pakistan. The unrest in the country and his safety issue was the reason this time but he did the same many times in his career.

On many occasions he skipped the important practice session for shooting TV commercials or for his business purpose. On several instances he didn’t take part in official photo shoots ahead of important tournaments, like he was absent in World Cup photo shoots.

The newly-elected BCB president Faruque Ahmed said that he is keen to add some policies regarding players’ behaviour and activities to stop such incidents.

“Whether Shakib can do it is a matter to see, we will look at it very seriously,” he said Wednesday.