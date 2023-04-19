Green stars as Mumbai down Hyderabad on IPL anniversary

Australia’s Cameron Green hit his maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and took one wicket to lead Mumbai Indians to a 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The day – 18 April – marked the 15th anniversary of the T20 league, which began in 2008 and has grown to be the world’s richest cricket tournament.

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai remain the most successful franchise with five trophies in the men’s edition and moved to sixth in the 10-team table after three successive wins.