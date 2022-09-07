'Chilled' India not worried about Asia Cup defeats: Rohit

Rohit Sharma played down concerns about India's form ahead of next month's T20 World Cup after successive Asia Cup defeats, insisting the dressing room atmosphere remained "relaxed and chilled".

India lost their second Asia Cup Super Four match to Sri Lanka with a ball remaining in Dubai on Tuesday to leave their dwindling final hopes at the mercy of other results.

"You don't worry if you lose two matches," Rohit, who smashed a 41-ball 72 in India's 173-8, told reporters.

"We don't talk like this in the dressing room, because we have played so many matches after the (last) World Cup and won. I don't think it's a cause of worry."