Iftikhar, bowlers script easy win for Barishal over Chattogram

Chattogram Challengers crumbled under the weight of Fortune Barishal’s pile of runs, losing their first match at their home ground by 26 runs at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan’s Usman Khan smashed 32 off 19 balls at the top of the innings and local all-rounder Ziaur Rahman hit a blistering 25-ball 47 but insipid showing from the rest of the batters meant Chattogram could only reach 176-4 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Iftikhar Ahmed’s swashbuckling 57 off 26 balls and after Ibrahim Zadran 48 off 33 balls powered Fortune Barishal to 202-7 after they were asked to bat first in the first match of the Chattogram phase of the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).