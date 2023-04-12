Shakib to keep playing for Mohammedan despite ‘family emergency’

Bangladesh Test and Twenty20 skipper Shakib Al Hasan will play in the remaining group phase matches of Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after opting out of the Indian Premier League (DPL) citing family reasons, said news agency BSS.

Mohammedan have just two matches remaining in the group phase, both of which are crucial to ensure the club finishes in the top six of the 12-team league and qualifies for the next round.