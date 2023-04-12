Shakib to keep playing for Mohammedan despite ‘family emergency’

Bangladesh Test and Twenty20 skipper Shakib Al Hasan will play in the remaining group phase matches of Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after opting out of the Indian Premier League (DPL) citing family reasons, said news agency BSS.
Mohammedan have just two matches remaining in the group phase, both of which are crucial to ensure the club finishes in the top six of the 12-team league and qualifies for the next round.
Mohammedan will take on Shinepukur Cricket Club on14 April before facing Dhaka Leopards in their last group-stage match on 17 April.
Mohammedan team management informed that Shakib will feature in both games despite having a ‘family emergency’ which prompted him to pull out of the IPL.
“Shakib will play the rest of the group matches for Mohammedan,” said Mohammedan’s cricket committee coordinator GM Sabbir said.
He said that Shakib will leave for the US to his family after ending his stint with Mohammedan.
While announcing his decision to pull out off the IPL, Shakib said he was unsure if he will play in the DPL for Mohammedan.
Since he joined the side, Mohammedan have won four straight matches to rise to sixth position in the league and keep their Super League qualification hopes alive.
Before he joined the side, Mohammedan had collected just one point, thanks to a washed-out game, and lost four matches.