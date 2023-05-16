ICC scraps controversial ‘soft signals’

Cricket chiefs on Monday announced they are scrapping the contentious “soft signal” rule and making helmets mandatory for wicketkeepers standing close to the stumps.

The changes, ratified by the International Cricket Council chief executives’ committee, will come into effect on 1 June with the Lord’s Test between England and Ireland.

“Umpires will no longer be required to give a soft signal while referring decisions to the TV umpires,” the ICC said in a statement.