Pakistan choose to bat first

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test against hosts Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Saturday.

Bangladesh have made three changes in the team that played the first Test. Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan and Abu Jayed were replaced by ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Khaled Ahmed and the debutant right hand opening batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy.