Pakistan clinch 10th series win over West Indies

Brooks hit four boundaries and a six as he faced 56 balls.

Nawaz’s previous best figures of 4-42 were against the same opponents in Sharjah six years ago.

Fast bowler Wasim finished with 3-34 while Shadab Khan took 2-40.

Pakistan won the first match by five wickets on Wednesday. The last match is on Sunday. All three are in Multan.

“I think we were 10-15 short because we lost back-to-back wickets,” said Azam.

“But there was spin so we were confident at the break that we could defend this and Nawaz took wickets at crucial junctures and brought us back in the game.”

Pooran praised Nawaz.

“It was a tough day for us,” said Pooran. “I thought we bowled well in the first 45 overs but conceded 20 too many. Credit must be given to Nawaz who bowled really well.”

Earlier, Azam, who on Wednesday became the first batter in ODI cricket to twice score three hundreds in as many matches, set the tempo after Pakistan won the toss and batted.