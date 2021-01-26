Pakistan's spinners rattle South Africa in first Test

Spinners Nauman Ali and Yasir Shah derailed South Africa with three wickets to leave the tourists on 179-6 at tea on the opening day of the first Test in Karachi on Tuesday.

Debutant left-armer Nauman dismissed South African skipper Quinton de Kock (15) and Dean Elgar (58) as South Africa fumbled from a steady 94-2 at lunch.

At tea Geroge Linde (25) and Keshav Maharaj (nought) were at the crease as South Africa -- who won the toss and batted -- were left to fight on a brownish pitch at the National Stadium, which has started to take slow spin.

Opener Dean Elgar struck his 16th Test half-century, laced with nine boundaries before he edged debutant Nauman into the hands of Babar Azam in the slip.