Samson ton powers India to series sweep after record total

Samson hit 111 of 47 balls -- his first T20 international ton -- studded with 11 fours and eight sixes after India elected to bat first in Hyderabad.

In reply, Bangladesh managed 164-7 to go down by 133 runs in what was former skipper Mahmudullah Riyad’s last T20 for the nation.

Mahmudullah made eight before he fell to speedster Mayank Yadav and walked off with a smile and pat on the back by India skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

“We achieved a lot as a team,” said Suryakumar. “I want to have selfless cricketers. We want to enjoy each others’ success. We are having some fun.”

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh, who came on the India tour at the back of a two-Test sweep in Pakistan, were outplayed by the hosts as they lost the earlier Test series 2-0.