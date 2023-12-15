Under-19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh reach final beating India

Bangladesh will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final of the youth Asia Cup on Sunday. UAE stunned the Pakistan Under-19 team in the other semifinal by 11 runs today to confirm their spot in the final.

Ariful got able support from Ahrar Amin as they shared a 138-run partnership for the fourth wicket to edge the side closer to victory.

As he closed in on a century, medium-pacer Raj Limbani had Ariful caught by Shahran to deny him the century by six runs. However, Ariful, who smashed nine fours and four sixes, including three sixes in an over of Saumy Pandey by then, kept the side's nose ahead.