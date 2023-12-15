Under-19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh reach final beating India

Ariful Islam hammered a brilliant 90-ball 94 as Bangladesh sealed a spot in the final at ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai today, securing a four-wicket win over mighty India.
Thanks to pacer Maruf Mridha's 4-41, Bangladesh bowled India out for just 188 in 42.4 overs. However, India had Bangladesh wobbling at 34-3 before Ariful's sensible knock became instrumental in helping the side overhaul the target in 42.5 overs.
Bangladesh will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final of the youth Asia Cup on Sunday. UAE stunned the Pakistan Under-19 team in the other semifinal by 11 runs today to confirm their spot in the final.
Ariful got able support from Ahrar Amin as they shared a 138-run partnership for the fourth wicket to edge the side closer to victory.
As he closed in on a century, medium-pacer Raj Limbani had Ariful caught by Shahran to deny him the century by six runs. However, Ariful, who smashed nine fours and four sixes, including three sixes in an over of Saumy Pandey by then, kept the side's nose ahead.
Ahrar Amin played a laborious 44 off 101 with three fours and was out when Bangladesh was just two runs away from victory.
Earlier, being sent to bat first, India were strangled by Maruf and were reduced to 61-6. Murugan Abhishek and Musheer Khan added an 84-run partnership for the seventh wicket to help the side recover from the ultimate shamble.
Abhishek hit a 74-ball 62 with six fours and two sixes, while Musheer made 50 off 61, sending the ball across the ropes three times.