Hathuru calls for timed-out rule change as Shakib row rumbles on

However, the result was overshadowed by Mathews becoming the first player in the 146-year history of major international cricket to be timed out following an appeal by Shakib, which the Tigers captain refused to withdraw.

Mathews was given out after he exceeded the two minutes allowed for an incoming batsman to take strike as he attempted to secure a broken strap on his helmet.

Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald, who is to quit his post when his contract expires after the World Cup, was unhappy with the dismissal, telling the CricBlog website: “I think it really overshadowed a clinical performance by Bangladesh. I’m sort of a bit still shocked about it to be honest.

“It’s just my values that I have as a person and as a cricketer,” the 57-year-old former South Africa fast bowler added.