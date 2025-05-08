IPL match relocated as India, Pakistan attacks intensify
India's IPL cricket match on Sunday between Mumbai and Punjab has been moved to Gujarat, local media reported Thursday, quoting the state's cricket authorities.
The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings was due to take place in Dharamsala, where the airport has closed in the wake of violence between India and neighbouring Pakistan.
But Thursday evening's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, which is also set to take place in Dharamsala, will proceed as planned, as will all other games in coming days.
Sunday's match will now be played in the city of Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat, the state's cricket association secretary Anil Patel told the Press Trust of India news agency on Thursday.
Several airports in northern India have been closed after New Delhi launched strikes on neighbouring Pakistan.
The strikes on Wednesday came two weeks after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for backing an attack on tourists in the Indian-administered side of disputed Kashmir -- a charge Pakistan denies.
The arch-rivals have since exchanged fire across their contested border in Kashmir. The violence has raised fears of a wider conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.