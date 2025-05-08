IPL match relocated as India, Pakistan attacks intensify

India's IPL cricket match on Sunday between Mumbai and Punjab has been moved to Gujarat, local media reported Thursday, quoting the state's cricket authorities.

The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings was due to take place in Dharamsala, where the airport has closed in the wake of violence between India and neighbouring Pakistan.

But Thursday evening's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, which is also set to take place in Dharamsala, will proceed as planned, as will all other games in coming days.