Pakistan tail frustrates England to reach 358-8 at lunch

Pakistan’s tail frustrated England as the hosts reached 358-8 at lunch on day two of the second Test in Multan on Wednesday after the visitors took three early wickets.

All-rounder Aamer Jamal and Noman Ali were at the crease on 37 and 29 respectively as they foiled England’s attack with an unbroken stand of 49 for the ninth wicket.

Pakistan resumed on 259-5 and England struck early on a reused Multan Stadium pitch that not only offered some spin but also helped the seamers extract reverse swing.